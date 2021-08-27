Lawro's predictions: Burnley v Leeds United

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Burnley have lost their opening two games but they were decent at times against Liverpool, creating quite a few opportunities early on. The Clarets have not signed x, y or z player where we look at them and go, 'he looks good and improves the team'.

I have never worried about Burnley getting relegated under Sean Dyche, even when they have lost a few games because he will turn it around, but I am just not quite sure about this season. Something does not seem right at the club, although it is not the manager.

It will be too much for them against Leeds because whoever Marcelo Bielsa's side play, they don't change. They will win more games than they lose and the manager does not let the players get away with anything. It is 90 minutes of sheer sweat, exertion and pressure.

Tom's prediction: 0-2

