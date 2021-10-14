Newcastle United have contacted the representatives of Leicester City's French centre-back Wesley Fofana about the possibility of making a move for the 20-year-old in January. (RMC Sport - in French), external

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is the Magpies' top target if the club's new owners decide to sack boss Steve Bruce. (Sky Italy via Mirror), external

Foxes boss Rodgers, however, is said to be "totally committed" to the East Midlands club. (Telegraph), external

