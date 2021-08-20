Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

Steve Bruce, who is looking to avoid back-to-back defeats, will make at least one change to his team at Villa Park as Jonjo Shelvey misses out through a calf injury.

It is another setback for the 29-year-old midfielder, who missed the beginning of pre-season because of a problem with his other calf muscle.

New signing Joe Willock will make the first appearance of his second spell at the club, but may not start the match, with Bruce pointing to the former Arsenal midfielder’s lack of game time in pre-season.

Shelvey’s absence may mean that Isaac Hayden drops back into a deeper role. Sean Longstaff, Jeff Hendrick and Ryan Fraser are among the other midfield options.

Having conceded four times last weekend, Bruce has acknowledged Newcastle need to be better defensively.

He says they “vacated the middle of the pitch very quickly” in the second half against West Ham – so I expect they will work on keeping things tight against Aston Villa, while trying to hit them on the break with the pace of Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron.