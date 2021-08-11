Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before the Bees begin their Premier League campaign at home to Arsenal on Friday. Here are the key points from his news conference:

- Frank says it has been a "remarkable journey" to the Premier League.

- He believes Brentford will surprise people and are going to "attack the league".

- Unlike previous seasons, the club has not had to sell players this summer and Frank says that puts them "in a good place" with "a good squad".

- He says Ivan Toney has the ability to score goals in the league, adding he is "the best penalty taker in the world".