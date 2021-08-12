Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before his Arsenal side open their 2021-22 Premier League campaign at Brentford on Friday evening.

Here are the key points from his news conference:

- He said there was more transfer business to be done and said he was "sure things will happen either way"

- On Joe Willock, he said the have been "some conversations" but the player is still trying to work with the club to "define his future"

- Arteta says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in the "right mindset" for this season

- On new signing Ben White, the Gunners boss is "very excited" and added the defender "fitted the profile exactly what we wanted"

Read more from Arteta and follow all the Premier League build-up