Pep couldn't be clearer on Grealish, Kane and Messi
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
It is tempting to second guess what managers will be willing to talk about - or, more importantly, what they won't - in news conferences.
Friday was one of those occasions when Pep Guardiola answered everything.
So, now we know…
- Jack Grealish was signed to bring extra creativity to City's attack and improve a team already one of the best in the world.
- Bernardo Silva is among three or four City players who want to leave.
- City want Harry Kane but Tottenham are refusing to negotiate.
- Guardiola thinks Lionel Messi is the most extraordinary player but has no plan to sign him.
Much of this has already been written, with information gleaned from various well-placed sources.
But fans want to know what their manager thinks. And in the case of Kane in particular, Guardiola's view adds a bit more pressure to an already delicate situation.