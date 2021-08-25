Graham Potter praised the "courage" of his young Brighton side who progressed to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win at Cardiff.

The Albion boss made 11 changes to the team that started the win over Watford at the weekend.

"We couldn't really risk some of the guys that played on Saturday, so we had to call on the young players," Potter told BBC Radio Sussex.

"But we've got a lot of faith in them I like their attitude and their quality. Part of what we're trying to do at the club is integrate and these guys are really important to us."

