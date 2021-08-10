Burnley's pre-season results
Burnley played six friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including Saturday's game against La Liga side Cadiz.
Here are Burnley's pre-season friendly results in full:
20 July: Burnley 2-1 Morecambe (Barnfield Training Centre)
20 July: Burnley 4-0 Salford City (Barnfield Training Centre)
24 July: Oldham Athletic 0-2 Burnley (Boundary Park)
27 July: Blackpool 0-1 Burnley (Bloomfield Road)
31 July: Nottingham Forest v Burnley (City Ground) Cancelled
31 July: Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Burnley (Prenton Park)
7 August: Burnley 0-2 Cadiz (Turf Moor)