Where will Man Utd finish this season?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...

Man Utd - 4th

This is a huge season for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is armed with a new long-term contract and bolstered by those big-money arrivals - Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid's vastly experienced defender Raphael Varane.

United finished second last season, but were never serious title contenders, and the Europa League final loss on penalties to Villarreal left Solskjaer still struggling to win the matches that really matter.

This is a squad capable of a tilt at top spot, with the ageless Edinson Cavani still at OId Trafford and Bruno Fernandes pulling strings in midfield. Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire were excellent contributors to England's run to the Euro 2020 final.

Manchester United have a squad capable of being champions - and certainly winning Solskjaer's first trophy. He needs it, given the talent at his disposal.

Read Phil McNulty's full list of Premier League predictions