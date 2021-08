On 9 August 2016, Manchester United re-signed Paul Pogba from Juventus on a five-year deal for a then world record £89m.

The 28-year-old France midfielder has since sored 38 goals in 206 appearances for United, winning the League Cup and Europa League in 2017.

Before returning to Old Trafford, the 2018 Word Cup winner lifted four Serie A titles with Juve.