Chelsea have told Sevilla and France centre-back Jules Kounde's agent they will make one last attempt to sign the 22-year-old. (ABC Sevilla, via Sport Witness)

The Blues also want to take Atletico Madrid's 26-year-old Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez on loan, but the La Liga champions want to include a clause that would make it a permanent deal for £34m. (Goal)

Meanwhile, Leicester City have expressed interest in 20-year-old winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has also been linked with Borussia Dortmund. (football.london)

