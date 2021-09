Rennes v Tottenham: Confirmed team news

Rennes manager Bruno Genesio has made two changes after his side were beaten 2-0 by Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Defender Loic Bade and winger Kamaldeen Sulemana both start, with Warmed Omari dropping to the bench. Striker Martin Terrier misses out with a thigh injury.

Rennes XI: Salin, Traore, Bade, Aguerd, Truffert, Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Tait, Sulemana, Guirassy, Laborde

Subs: Gomis, Bonet, Assignon, Omari, Meling, Ugochukwu, Martin, Diouf, Tchaouna, Tel, Abline

Spurs boss Nuno makes eight changes after Saturday's 3-0 defeat by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Japhet Tanganga, Harry Kane and Lucas Moura are the only three players to start again.

Goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini starts, as he did during Spurs' play-off win over Pacos de Ferreira. Oliver Skipp, Joe Rodon and Bryan Gil are among those who start.

Spurs XI: Gollini, Tanganga, Doherty, Rodon, Davies, Skipp, Ndombele, Bryan, Lucas, Bergwijn, Kane

Subs: Lloris, Austin, Omole, Fagan-Walcott, Reguilon, Royal, Hojbjerg, Winks, John, Dele, Scarlett, Markanday