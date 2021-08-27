Lawro's predictions: Brighton v Everton

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Brighton have made a really good start by winning both of their games so far and scoring more than one goal in both, which was the problem last season. You can't keep doing that in the Premier League.

Graham Potter is starting his third season as manager and the Seagulls now need to start looking up rather than down the table. He has now got his own team and players in position to do that.

Shane Duffy is back after a difficult spell on loan at Celtic and it means Potter can play three in defence. He is back home in familiar surroundings and that has worked out well for them.

Meanwhile, Everton are unbeaten and have been good too. I was really impressed by their showing against Southampton on the opening day and they matched Leeds for their work rate and pressure at Elland Road last Saturday.

Tom's prediction: This might be quite a boring Brighton win. 1-0

Find out how Lawro and Tom think the rest of this week's fixtures will go