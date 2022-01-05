Conte back at the Bridge

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Antonio Conte returns to Chelsea for the first time since he was sacked as manager in 2018.

The Italian, who won the league and FA Cup at Chelsea, is looking forward to seeing old friends at Stamford Bridge.

He said: “I must not prove anything to anyone. It will be a pleasure for me to come back to Stamford Bridge. I spent two important seasons with Chelsea and left a lot of good relationships that are continuing to play in Chelsea. It will be good for me to see them.”

As manager of Chelsea’s arch rivals you imagine there will be several boos from the home fans tonight.

On the pitch Tottenham made the final of the Carabao Cup last season but just can’t capture that elusive trophy. So what does Conte need to change that?

“We are starting again to build something important," he said.

"To get the right mentality you must be focused every day. You want to improve yourself every day. You have to start to think football, not 24 hours but more than two to three hours in a day.

"I think this is the right mentality to you make sure yourself to be a winner. To do this you need time and people that transfer you the right sensation and tools every day.”