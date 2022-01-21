'It is vital we appoint a manager that fits the structure' - Moshiri's open letter

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Farhad Moshiri has reaffirmed his commitment to Everton by investing a further £100m into the club, after converting a loan into an increased equity stake of 33,333 new shares, through his True Blue Holdings investment vehicle.

The financial reconfiguration will improve the Goodison balance sheet. Everton’s spending capability in the transfer market has been severely diminished by Financial Fair Play regulations.

In an open letter to Everton fans, Moshiri also confirmed his support for board members Bill Kenwright (chairman), Denise Barrett-Baxendale and Graeme Sharp and said: “It is vital we appoint a manager that fits the structure we are putting into place."

Moshiri brought the hammer down on Rafa Benitez's short-lived period as manager last Sunday and interim boss Duncan Ferguson begins his second temporary period in charge against Aston Villa at Goodison on Saturday.

And Moshiri insisted that making the right appointment is more important than making a swift appointment.

“While we’re keen to make an appointment quickly as possible, we will work together to ensure it is the right candidate to deliver the success we all crave."

Everton’s majority shareholder has invested in excess of £500m in the playing squad since 2016, as well providing financial backing for the new stadium project at Bramley Moore Dock.