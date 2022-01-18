Brighton 1-1 Chelsea: Graham Potter reaction

Brighton manager Graham Potter speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I thought it was a good game. Both teams contested it, played with courage, quality and personality.

"I'm so proud of the players. It was a fantastic performance. All I can say is thank you to the players. They gave themselves a chance to win, but it wasn't to be. The supporters appreciated the way they played. We take the point and move forward.

"They were brilliant and have been all season. Great atmosphere. The fans appreciated the game. We didn't sit back, we had to be positive. Chelsea are a fantastic side. We were up against it but I'm happy with what we have done.

"We have a nice squad, good togetherness and we are happy. The back four was sensational. They defended with great courage. It's an art to defend the way they have done."

On Adam Webster's goal: "Adam is dangerous in those situations. He attacks the ball well. It was nice for him to get some game time. When he is playing with confidence he is a fantastic player."