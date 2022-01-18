Tuesday talking point: Tielemans still giving his all, but on his way out?

Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Another transfer window and, according to the media, Leicester will once again be left with a five-a-side squad as all our best players are cherry picked by the so-called 'big six'.

Trouble is this time they might be right in regard to one certain player – Youri Tielemans.

We have been in contract negotiations now for 12 months. Something tells me he’s not going to sign, unless a miracle happens and we end the season in the top four.

He’s an international for the number one country on Fifa’s list - of course he wants to play at the top level. As Leicester fans we respect that, and him, and here’s why...

He committed to us after his loan spell when he could have gone to the likes of Manchester United.

He is still giving us 110% - just look at the way he not only celebrates a goal but also when he wins a throw-in. Oh, and he also scored a mildly important goal for us at Wembley.

But like I say he is giving us his all. Unlike Kante, he hasn’t disappeared at the first flash of a big wage slip. Unlike Drinkwater, he hasn’t driven down and parked outside a club hoping for a move. And unlike Mahrez, he hasn’t disappeared and missed games, holding his mobile waiting for a call from his agent while sitting at Paris Airport.

So, I believe Tielemans will wait until the summer to move and have his pick of the teams depending on their European qualification.

One more thing... we paid £40m for him so whatever you are going to offer, I’d start at about £65m or be laughed out the office.