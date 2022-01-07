Tuchel coy on Barkley and Emerson future

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he hasn't discussed out-of-favour midfielder Ross Barkley heading out on loan this month.

The 28-year-old has not started a game in the Premier League this season and spent 2020-21 on loan at Aston Villa.

"It depends on what Ross wants, what possibilities there are and what makes sense," said Tuchel.

Barkley could be in line for an FA Cup start against Chesterfield as Tuchel shuffles his pack after an intense Covid-disrupted schedule in the past six weeks.

"There is always a chance for Ross to play, not just because it's FA Cup. He needs to show a good training session and that he's ready."

Tuchel also batted off questions about left-back Emerson Palmieri, currently on loan at Lyon but linked with a return to London after the long-term injury to Ben Chilwell.

"We are looking into this position," he said. "Emo is one of the options - he's a top guy and a top professional - but I will not give details on that."