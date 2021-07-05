Manchester United would consider sending 30-year-old goalkeeper David de Gea out on loan this summer. (Manchester Evening News), external

United are planning further talks with Rennes about a move for Eduardo Camavinga, but face competition from Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich for the 18-year-old French midfielder. (Mail), external

Sevilla's Jules Kounde, 22, is an alternative for Manchester United should they fail to sign fellow France centre-back Raphael Varane, 28, from Real Madrid. (AS - in Spanish), external

