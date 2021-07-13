Although Manchester City have ruled out a move for Barcelona's France striker Antoine Griezmann, they will step up their interest in Borussia Dortmund and Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland, 20, and Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, 27. (Sun), external

City and Wolverhampton Wanderers are both in the frame for 23-year-old Fulham defender Antonee Robinson. (Mirror), external

Juventus are targeting Manchester City's Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus, 24. The Italian club also have Everton's Italy striker Moise Kean, 21, on their shortlist. (Tuttosport, via Mail), external

Read more transfer news in Tuesday's full gossip column