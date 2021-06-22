Rafael Benitez is edging closer to the Everton job after further talks over the weekend, despite some fans protesting against the former Liverpool manager's possible appointment. (Mirror), external

Lucien Favre is another option for the Toffees - but Crystal Palace have already held positive talks with the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss over potentially replacing Roy Hodgson. (Guardian), external

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have joined Everton, AC Milan and Inter Milan in the race to sign 25-year-old Netherlands full-back Denzel Dumfries from PSV Eindhoven. (Voetbal International - in Dutch), external

