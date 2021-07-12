BBC Sport

City not interested in Griezmann move

Published

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City have told Barcelona they have no interest in signing striker Antoine Griezmann.

Barca are desperately trying to reduce their costs to a level that would allow them to commit to a new contract for star man Lionel Messi.

Griezmann is one of the players it is understood they would be willing to offload and, with City looking for a striker, the France international is an obvious link.

However, BBC Sport understands City boss Pep Guardiola has no interest in the 30-year-old.