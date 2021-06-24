Leeds United supporters want the club to develop the Kop at Elland Road into the biggest single-tier stand in the country and create a "white wall of noise".

Taking inspiration from the Yellow Wall at Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, in the city twinned with Leeds, the proposals include a safe-standing area in an expanded Don Revie Stand.

As part of the club's plans to increase capacity to 55,000, Phil Barrett from the Leeds United Supporters' Club told BBC Radio Leeds: "The most repetitive request was to preserve the integrity of the Kop and enhance it.

"Make it a huge home end in a single tier, as it is now, rather than breaking it up in a double-tier system, because then you lose some of the atmosphere."

The supporters' club is meeting Leeds City Council and local community representatives to present the vision and have sent the proposals to United chief executive Angus Kinnear.

