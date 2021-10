Newcastle target Boubacar Kamara, 21, has turned down a new contract with French side Marseille. The Magpies would look to bring the France U21s midfielder to St James' Park for about £15m. (HITC via Alfredo Pedulla), external

Meanwhile, midfielder Joe Willock has reportedly told Arsenal he would prefer to rejoin Newcastle on loan for the new Premier League season. (Daily Express), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column