Liverpool have announced they will play two pre-season friendlies at Anfield before the start of their 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

The Reds will host Athletic Bilbao on 8 August and Osasuna the following day in front of a 75% capacity crowd.

The team are currently training at a pre-season camp in Austria, with two mini 30-minute matches against FC Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart taking place on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side will also face Mainz and Hertha Berlin before travelling back to the UK.

