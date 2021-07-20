Liverpool announce Anfield friendlies
Liverpool have announced they will play two pre-season friendlies at Anfield before the start of their 2021-22 Premier League campaign.
The Reds will host Athletic Bilbao on 8 August and Osasuna the following day in front of a 75% capacity crowd.
The team are currently training at a pre-season camp in Austria, with two mini 30-minute matches against FC Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart taking place on Tuesday.
Jurgen Klopp's side will also face Mainz and Hertha Berlin before travelling back to the UK.