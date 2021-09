Lille's French midfielder Boubakary Soumare, 22, will have a medical at Leicester in the next 10 days before signing a five-year contract with the Premier League club. (La Voix des Sports - in French), external

Meanwhile, Wolves are interested in signing Foxes goalkeeper Danny Ward, 27, who has impressed playing for Wales at Euro 2020. (Football Insider), external

Get more transfer news in Tuesday's full gossip column