Solskjaer on Pogba's contract, Cavani and loan departures
- Published
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media before Manchester United go to Southampton on Sunday. Here are the key lines from the boss:
Asked what it will take for Paul Pogba to sign a new contract, Solskjaer said you enjoy yourself more when you win games;
The midfielder shone in the 5-1 victory over Leeds, but Solskjaer said "one swallow does not make a summer" and is urging his players to bring more energy to Sunday’s game;
Edinson Cavani is back training, as is goalkeeper Dean Henderson after recovering from Covid - "it's a scary disease so we need to be careful";
He wouldn't confirm whether Raphael Varane or Jadon Sancho will start on Sunday;
James Garner is close to agreeing a loan move to the Championship. Amad Diallo is unlikely to leave on loan, but if he did it would have to be for the "right club".
