Asked what it will take for Paul Pogba to sign a new contract, Solskjaer said you enjoy yourself more when you win games;

The midfielder shone in the 5-1 victory over Leeds, but Solskjaer said "one swallow does not make a summer" and is urging his players to bring more energy to Sunday’s game;

Edinson Cavani is back training, as is goalkeeper Dean Henderson after recovering from Covid - "it's a scary disease so we need to be careful";

He wouldn't confirm whether Raphael Varane or Jadon Sancho will start on Sunday;