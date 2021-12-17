'You can't force anyone to get vaccinated'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Antonio Conte was finally able to deliver some good news from Tottenham today - it does seem Sunday’s game with Liverpool will be played after three consecutive postponements.

Conte did not go down the Jurgen Klopp route, though. While he was happy to reveal he and his family are vaccinated, he didn’t want to talk about the wider situation, nor criticise anyone who hadn’t been jabbed.

“You can’t force anyone,” was Conte’s answer when I asked him whether he would urge non-vaccinated players to get jabbed.

"I have been vaccinated and my family the same. But this matter is personal. I would like other people do the same but every person has to take the best decision for himself. It is very important to have this type of solution to the problem.

"Every person and player has to take their own decision for himself. I took my decision. My family took their decision. But I can’t force anyone, it is not right. We are facing another pandemic.

"It is very difficult to go into the head of another person."