Leicester v Man City: Last time out

Leicester host Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Pep Guardiola was left in triumphant mood reflecting on a season he would "never forget" as his City side closed in on the Premier League title with a 2-0 victory at the third-placed Foxes in April 2021.

Second-half goals by Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus left City needing a maximum of just 11 points from seven matches for a third league title in four seasons.

In their first match since announcing club record scorer Sergio Aguero would be leaving in the summer, City dominated - with Fernandinho having an effort disallowed and Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both going close.

Defender Mendy curled in the opener to finally reward City's pressure after the break.

And Jesus sealed the points for the visitors from close range with a glorious second goal.

De Bruyne's astute pass found Raheem Sterling, who combined with Jesus for the latter to poke the ball over the line for his side's 105th goal in 47 matches in all competitions.