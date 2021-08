Chelsea played four friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, while they're also due to face La Liga side Villarreal in the Uefa Super Cup on Wednesday.

Here are the Blues' pre-season friendly results in full:

7 July: Chelsea 6-1 Peterborough (Cobham Training Centre)

27 July: Bournemouth 1-2 Chelsea (Vitality Stadium)

1 August: Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea (Emirates Stadium)

4 August: Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Stamford Bridge)