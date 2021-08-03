Most exciting Premier League signings: Campbell & Ozil to Arsenal

With Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho both generating a buzz after arriving at Manchester United, and Manchester City's pursuit of England internationals Harry Kane and Jack Grealish picking up pace, BBC Sport has put together a list of Premier League 'wow' signings.

Sol Campbell - Tottenham Hotspur to Arsenal (2001)

When Sol Campbell crossed the north London divide on a free transfer in 2001, it took everyone by surprise. Even, it has been said, the reporters who had gathered for his unveiling.

The deal unleashed an incredible level of animosity towards Campbell, which came to a head on his first return to White Hart Lane. He was called 'Judas' and Spurs fans could be seen burning effigies. Things have not thawed since, but Campbell has never regretted his decision, going on to win two Premier League titles with the Gunners.

Mesut Ozil - Real Madrid to Arsenal (2013)

Arsene Wenger was another manager who rarely spent big in the transfer market, preferring instead to mould and develop younger players. But with fan unrest growing over a lack of trophies in the summer of 2013, that changed with the club record arrival of Mesut Ozil.

Having proved himself to be one of the best playmakers in the world at Real Madrid, Ozil was heralded as the catalyst for a new dawn at Emirates Stadium once his £42m transfer was sealed.

