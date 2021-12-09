Who could Chelsea face in the Champions League last 16?

Chelsea will find out who they face in the knockout stage of the Champions league on Monday.

The draw takes place at Uefa's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, with the 'ceremony' scheduled to start at 11:00 GMT.

Chelsea join Paris St-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Inter Milan, Benfica, Red Bull Salzburg and one of Atalanta or Villarreal - who play their rearranged game on Thursday - as the non-seeded teams in the draw.

Thomas Tuchel's side could face Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Lille.

Ties will take place over two legs. The first legs will be spread out on 15, 16, 22 and 23 February, with the second legs on 8, 9, 15 and 16 March.

Seeded teams will be away for the first leg and all kick-offs are at 20:00 GMT.