Brentford 3-3 Liverpool: Frank reaction

Brentford manager Thomas Frank speaking to BBC Sport: "If we could bottle this up then [there's] no problem with the petrol crisis. We played brave with big determination throughout the game. Second half, when they went 2-1 up, we stayed in the game and then in the end we maybe could have won the game. I felt at times it was a little bit too open but we need to look into that.

"Very, very pleased that we were able to score three goals. A lot of teams haven't created many chances against them. We managed to capitalise today and I'm very pleased with that. We tried to play, to attack. I believe if you play offensive and if you are attacking there's a bigger chance to get a result."