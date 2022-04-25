Luke Reddy, BBC Sport

Aston Villa fans will feel frustrated by their drop off in level this season having posted 55 points to finish 11th in the last campaign, but there was at least a show of grit and organisation on offer here.

Leicester's dominance of possession in the opening 45 minutes might have proven enough to crack Villa had they shown any glimpses of a soft centre.

But, as the above graphic shows, Steven Gerrard's side forced Leicester to attack in wide areas throughout and then comfortably dealt with deliveries. It was a solid, disciplined offer.

The question is should they have found a bit more? Since Villa's last fixture, Leicester had played four times and had one eye on a European commitment against Roma on Thursday.

There is a sense that had Villa found the rampant displays of March, they may have been able to take more.

But confidence is clearly dented and this was the start of the repair.

They can start looking to next season and areas where improvement may be needed.

Can they get more out of Leon Bailey, who looked bright in parts here? Is there a suitable partner to accompany the work rate of Ollie Watkins?

Villa fans will rightly expect more. This showed Gerrard has a good base to work from but he also has key solutions to find.