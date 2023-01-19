Jurgen Klopp will celebrate his 1,000th game as a manager on Saturday when Liverpool host Chelsea.

The 55-year-old has an outstanding win percentage of 53.9%, rising to 60.7% when taking into account just the 410 games in charge of the Reds.

League leaders Arsenal are the English team he has faced most during his career, winning 12 out of 25 games against them and only losing five.

In fact, his best win percentage is against Crystal Palace, with 12 victories in 15 games against the Eagles.

He has also won more games against Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (11) than he has against any other coach bar Eddie Howe and Dieter Hecking (also 11).

In fairness though, his 27 matches against the Spaniard are far more than he has faced anyone else (Hecking is second with 21 games).

His 500th game was a 5-0 win for Dortmund against Freiburg on 28 September, 2013.