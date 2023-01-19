Crystal Palace v Newcastle: Head-to-head stats

Crystal Palace v Newcastle head-to-head stats. Crystal Palace - 5 wins, 20 goals, 5 clean sheets. Newcastle 11 wins, 28 goals, 12 clean sheets.

  • Crystal Palace and Newcastle have already played out two 0-0 draws this season, one in the Premier League and one in the League Cup. The last time two top-flight teams had three goalless draws against each other in the same campaign was Everton against Wimbledon in 1992-93.

  • Crystal Palace have lost their last eight home league games in the Saturday 17:30 kick-off slot, scoring six goals and conceding 19 in this run. Their last such victory was against Tottenham in January 2015.

  • Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League games (won nine, drawn five). They have never gone 15 without defeat in their top-flight history.

  • Newcastle have conceded fewer goals (11) and kept more clean sheets (11) than any other Premier League side this season. They have kept a clean sheet in their last five games - their longest ever such run in top-flight history - while their 11 goals conceded is their fewest after 19 games in any top-flight campaign.

  • Miguel Almiron has scored two Premier League goals against Crystal Palace, with both of these coming in 1-0 victories. He could become the 10th player to score in three different 1-0 victories against a specific opponent in the competition, with Michail Antonio against Spurs the only other current player to have done so.