Crystal Palace v Newcastle: Head-to-head stats

Crystal Palace and Newcastle have already played out two 0-0 draws this season, one in the Premier League and one in the League Cup. The last time two top-flight teams had three goalless draws against each other in the same campaign was Everton against Wimbledon in 1992-93.

Crystal Palace have lost their last eight home league games in the Saturday 17:30 kick-off slot, scoring six goals and conceding 19 in this run. Their last such victory was against Tottenham in January 2015.

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League games (won nine, drawn five). They have never gone 15 without defeat in their top-flight history.

Newcastle have conceded fewer goals (11) and kept more clean sheets (11) than any other Premier League side this season. They have kept a clean sheet in their last five games - their longest ever such run in top-flight history - while their 11 goals conceded is their fewest after 19 games in any top-flight campaign.