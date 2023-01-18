Tottenham v Man City: Head-to-head stats
Manchester City have lost four of their last five Premier League games against Tottenham.
Spurs won home and away against Manchester City in the Premier League last season. They could become the first ever team to win three consecutive league games against a side managed by Pep Guardiola.
Guardiola has lost three of his five meetings with Tottenham’s Antonio Conte in all competitions.
Three of Harry Kane's four goals against Manchester City in the Premier League have been at the Etihad Stadium, including a brace in Spurs' 3-2 win last season.