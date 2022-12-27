Premiership player to watch: Zander Clark

It will not be the circumstances he would have chosen, but Zander Clark will be thrust into the spotlight following Saturday's horrific leg break suffered by Hearts and Scotland number one Craig Gordon.

Clark went from first choice at St Johnstone and national squad member to back-up at Tynecastle when an expected move to English football failed to materialise after the 30-year-old rejected a new contract in Perth.

Having made his debut in the final 15 minutes at Tynecastle as Hearts came from 2-1 down to draw, he is poised for his first start on Wednesday. And, as the football gods so often have it, it comes back at McDiarmid Park against the side he served for 11 years.

Since the uncapped Clark pulled out of Steve Clarke's national squad in June because he was due to get married, he has found himself behind Motherwell's Liam Kelly and Rangers back-up pair Jon McLaughlin and Robby McCrorie as Gordon's understudies.

Now, with his club captain ruled out for the rest of the season, Clark not only has the chance to justify Hearts' decision to recruit such an experienced back-up and help Robbie Neilson's side qualify again for Europe but also attempt to secure a return to the Scotland squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain in March.

Read all the midweek Premiership picks