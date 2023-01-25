As for Gordon, it's been a tricky season for the England Under-21 winger. He starred as Everton escaped relegation last year but has been inconsistent as the Toffees have struggled again this campaign.

Averaging only one goal every four games and no assists, this season's evidence suggests Gordon would not make an immediate impact.

His passing stats are limited - he's in the bottom five per cent for number of passes made by attacking midfielders in Europe, with very few of those in the final third.

One area he does excel in though is ball recovery, which would tie in with Eddie Howe's desire to press high and play front-footed. Gordon is in the top four per cent for tackles won, particularly in his defensive third.

With the Magpies ahead of schedule in their quest for the top four, the data suggest Gordon would offer extra depth for the second half of the season.

And, while he may not have an immediate impact, if he reaches the potential he showed last season, Newcastle could be getting a gem.

