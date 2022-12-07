Barcelona are tracking Arsenal and Brazil winger Gabriel Martinelli, 21, with a view to making a move for the Brazil international in the January transfer window. (Sport - in Spanish), external

The Gunners have not ruled out recalling striker Folarin Balogun, 21, from his loan spell at French club Stade Reims in January as they assess the injury to Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 25. (90 Min), external

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in Valencia and United States midfielder Yunus Musah, 20. (90min), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column