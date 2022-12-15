Beale offers further clue over who will sign new deal - gossip

Having hinted that a senior player will follow defender Leon King in agreeing a new deal, Rangers manager Michael Beale says the senior player in question is not Scottish. (Sun), external

Beale wants striker Alfredo Morelos to smile more and believes the Colombian and top scorer Antonio Colak can play together. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Rangers captain James Tavernier reveals manager Beale has instituted a player league table at Ibrox. (Sun), external

Tavernier suffered with a knee knock in the first half of the season but did not consider a spell on the sidelines. (Herald - subscription required), external