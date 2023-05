When it comes to the team of midweek, one name leaps out. Kyle Vassell.

The Kilmarnock striker scored twice in the crucial win over Dundee United and almost added an incredible 40-yard strike for good measure.

Joining Vassell in Sportscene presenter Jonathan Sutherland's all-star midweek line-up is Lewis Mayo, who shone in the Killie defence and repelled whatever United could throw at the visitors.