Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount and Reece James are all ruled out, but the trio have a chance to play again this season.

Marc Cucurella remains injured, as does Kalidou Koulibaly, but on a more positive note Wesley Fofana is back in training.

Training after last weekend's win is "a nice feeling and players have to strive for that feeling again".

Lampard said the victory was "a small step forward" but "celebrating all week is not going to be the answer".

On whether poor home form weighs heavy on players, Lampard said: "If form has not been great it's normal that can build nervousness."

Lampard said he didn't know anything about a potential new deal for N'Golo Kante.

He said Forest have a "strong squad and strong coach" and "you have to give them complete respect".

