Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manager Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United - who still have work to do to secure Champions League football - host Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Top scorer Marcus Rashford is "more than doubtful" for the game at Old Trafford with a leg injury. Ten Hag said: "We have players who can score goals and they have the chance now to show[that]."

In more positive news, defender Raphael Varane is set to return after two months out with an ankle injury.

Ten Hag admitted United have benefited from having no midweek fixture after back-to-back defeats at Brighton and West Ham: "We needed it to rest, reload, recharge, get the energy back."

Asked about the difference being at home will make, Ten Hag said "we believe in the way we work, the way we play and the togetherness with the fans", adding: "It is is difficult for opponents to arrive here and face us."

The Dutchman said individual mistakes like the ones made by David de Gea and Luke Shaw in the past two matches are "part of football", but he added they "should not happen when you’re focused".

Ten Hag said United can "ignore" Liverpool's winning run because "everything is in our hands".

