'He deserves a chance' - your views on Goodwin's United appointment

We asked for your reaction to Jim Goodwin becoming permanent Dundee United boss on a two-year deal.

Here's what you said:

Jamie: I've not been the most impressed with him, but we are desperate for stability at the club. Tam Courts was our manager at the end of last season, yet is now only our fourth most recent gaffer. Big rebuild needed and we needed a manager in early. Will have to be judged only on what happens from Monday onwards, this disaster of a season was not Goodwin's doing.

T: Deserves a shot with players who actually want to be there. Looks like the board recognise the players and not the manager are the issue. Recruitment has to start now if we've a shot.

Neil: The appointment of a football manager is critical, obviously, but when Goodwin joined us it was clear that his football guile was there and he was working with a weak and threadbare squad. Now we're basically down, he's saying what most Arabs were seeing, weak squad. He's made it clear that he needs control of recruitment. Good Luck JG.

Keith: Jim will build a squad in his own image (thank heavens) and please get us a new keeper.

Brian: It's been a hell of a season to watch. Let's not dwell, the new season will be here soon and I believe Goodwin will do it if anybody can. We need a Goodman type in the team as we are soft. Look forward to plenty of victories in the Championship with young blood.

George: Surprised and delighted he has agreed to stay on as manager. Hopefully he will get the backing required to get us back into the Premiership.

Anon: Absolutely beautifully stupid decision. We will languish in the lower leagues until the owners sell up.

Raymond: Goodwin knew before he took his first game there was issues and now what he knows needs to be done. I hope he has control of recruitment - give him a decent budget and let's see what he can do.

Gary: I'm glad they have kept Jim on, he deserves a chance and hopefully he could put his own mark on the squad and get rid of the deadwood. Certainly need another centre-half and a centre forward at least , need to start strong next season and pay back the fans for sticking by them for the debacle this season.

Anon: A good appointment as long as he gets the funds to change the team the way he wants as he knows big changes are required to a very poor squad.

Anon: The appointment is a sticking plaster. Goodwin is a good guy and speaks well but United need to do their talking on the pitch. Too many players shied way from taking responsibility. e.g. Levitt was great last season, how can a player just drop off the page?

Gavin: This is good news. Best person for the Job. He will lead United back. I have faith in him.