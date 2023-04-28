Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media before Manchester City's Premier League game at Fulham on Sunday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

On the title race: "It will only be over when it's over."

Nathan Ake will miss the game but Guardiola says he is "much better" after recent hamstring injury and could return to training soon.

On Kevin de Bruyne's brilliant recent form after a difficult post-World Cup period: "Sometimes sitting and not playing is good - it's not to punish, but to sit and realise and to refresh your mind."

On his pre-match words to the players: "I don't give motivational speeches. I didn't read books about it. It's what I feel about the team we play and the game you see."

He likes to see passion in the dressing room: "What I don't like about a club is when it is flat, good or bad. A club has to have charisma, show passion and love. This is the key point."

Asked about his thoughts on the Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid: "My attention is Fulham, then West Ham, then Leeds. We don't have time to prioritise anything."

