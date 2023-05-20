Celtic 2-2 St Mirren: What the manager said

Ange Postecoglou admits that Celtic have had defensive problems two games in a row, but the Celtic manager insists it is not just a case of missing injured centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers.

"It was a tough game," he tells BBC Scotland after the 2-2 draw with St Mirren. "St Mirren worked hard as they have all year and that's why they are what they are.

"We've gone off it a little bit the last couple of weeks, particularly the defensive side of the game, and when you do that, it's very hard then for us to play the football we want to.

"I guarantee 1000% it's not one player. It's got nothing to do Cameron Carter-Vickers. We've missed Cameron Carter-Vickers before. We played Champions League football without Cameron Carter-Vickers. That's an easy thing to look at.

"We're not working as hard off the ball as we were prior to winning the title. When you don't, that's what happens, you can't dominate games of football like we did.

"We pride ourselves on being relentless and you can't just be relentless when you have the ball. For us, it's actually more important we are when we don't have it and we haven't been the last couple of weeks.

"We're champions. I get it that people are so obsessed. The heavyweight champion of the world doesn't have to win every round but he holds the belt. We hold the belt. People can try and write narratives."