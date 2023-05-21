Beating Tottenham on the final day still probably won't be enough to keep Leeds United in the Premier League, according to former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Kelly.

The ex-Spurs defender said Sunday's game against West Ham was an opportunity to pile pressure on Everton in the relegation fight.

When asked if he thought beating Ryan Mason's side will be enough to keep Leeds in the top flight, Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I don’t think it is.

"I think this was the chance, this was the game where they really could have scared Everton and made them feel like the last game of the season was going to count.

"Tottenham can beat this team. Even though they have been so poor and have been off it, Tottenham in forward areas can cause you problems. Leeds just didn’t have enough about them."

On what went wrong against the Hammers, Kelly added: "Different tactics would have got them into this game.

"West Ham were so slow coming out of the traps that if Leeds had really gone after them they could have blown them away. They were happy to sit back. That’s what you resort to when you are in the bottom, putting numbers behind the ball and being safe. But they didn’t do it well today and that’s where they became unstuck."

Chris Sutton added: "If you’re a Leeds United fan you know this isn’t on Sam Allardyce, it’s on the owner and the decision-making which has gone on throughout the season.

"The big Sam gamble hasn’t paid off just yet. It’s really interesting it will go into the final day."