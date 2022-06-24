Raphinha is unlikely to join Barcelona because of their financial situation, according to French football journalist Julien Laurens.

The Leeds winger has been strongly linked with a move away from Elland Road and Arsenal have made a bid for the 25-year-old, but Barcelona are thought to be his top choice.

But the Spanish giants are still massively in debt and must comply with La Liga's financial regulations, making it difficult for them to meet United's £60m asking price for Raphinha.

Laurens told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "If they get some money from transfers they can only use 25% of that money anyway, so it won’t take them far and certainly won’t take them as far as Leeds value Raphinha.

"There’s Lewandowski, there is probably even Bernardo Silva ahead of him in that order.

"I’m afraid Raphinha will have to think about another club."

Former Premier League midfielder Don Hutchison added: "He’s set his heart on Barca - but with financial problems, no-one really knows.

"Lewandowski is waiting in the wings and is their number one signing. My hunch is that him going to Barca is probably a 3/10."

Hear more on BBC Sounds