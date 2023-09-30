Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal: Key stats
Arsenal have won their opening three away games in a top-flight campaign for just a fourth time (also in 1930-31, 2004-05 & 2013-14) and for the first time they’ve done so without conceding a single goal.
Bournemouth have failed to win any of their last 11 Premier League games (D3 L8), the longest ongoing winless run of any current top-flight side. Indeed, this is just the second time in Bournemouth’s league history that they’ve failed to win any of their first seven games (also in 1994-95 in the third tier).
Arsenal have kept 13 away clean sheets in the Premier League since the start of last season, five more than any other side.
Bukayo Saka has either scored (5) or assisted (2) in seven of his last eight Premier League appearances for Arsenal. He’s also netted against 22 of the 24 sides he has faced in the competition with the only exceptions being Leicester (6 games) and Burnley (5 games).